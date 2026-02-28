Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,716 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the January 29th total of 58,557 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,905,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 41.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 41.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,905,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $595.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHLR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

