Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$17.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$14.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$14.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

MI.UN opened at C$17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.65. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

