Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,716 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 29th total of 13,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 117,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG, trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:VWAPY, is a leading global automotive manufacturer based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937, the company has grown to become one of the largest automakers in the world by vehicle sales. Volkswagen’s product portfolio spans a diverse range of passenger cars, SUVs and light commercial vehicles under its core Volkswagen brand, as well as premium and luxury offerings through Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini. Beyond passenger vehicles, the group produces heavy trucks and buses via MAN and Scania, and provides comprehensive finance, leasing and mobility services.

In recent years, Volkswagen has emphasized its transformation into a provider of sustainable mobility solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.