BigBear.ai (BBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $33.3090 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.45. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,334.96. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.