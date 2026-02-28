Brokerages Set Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Target Price at $47.63

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.6250.

SION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 33,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,486,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,561,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,671,730.25. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,486,009.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,561,655 shares in the company, valued at $158,671,730.25. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 382,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 114.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,770,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Sionna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

