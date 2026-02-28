Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Insider Purchases £42,724 in Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Martyn John Churchouse bought 2,136,200 shares of Kendrick Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £42,724.

Martyn John Churchouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Martyn John Churchouse purchased 2,486,130 shares of Kendrick Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £24,861.30.

Kendrick Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KEN opened at GBX 2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 16.01. Kendrick Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.64.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

