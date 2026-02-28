Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,142 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the January 29th total of 29,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWRAY

About Swire Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region’s principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.