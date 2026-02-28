ThredUp (TDUP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $77.1670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.72. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Homer sold 68,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $507,216.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,170,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,607.14. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 51,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $380,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 495,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,393.12. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 552.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 110.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.