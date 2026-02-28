BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$62.54 and last traded at C$62.35, with a volume of 3597818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Get BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF alerts:

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.15.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight diversified Canadian bank index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.