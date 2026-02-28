Grupo Traxión (GRPOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0194 per share and revenue of $600.6090 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:GRPOF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Grupo Traxión has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

Grupo Traxión is a leading integrated transportation and logistics provider based in Mexico. The company offers a comprehensive suite of freight services, including full truckload, intermodal, dedicated fleet, and dry van transportation, serving industries such as automotive, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and agriculture across its national network.

Beyond core trucking operations, Grupo Traxión delivers value-added solutions such as warehousing, cross-docking, customs brokerage and last-mile delivery.

