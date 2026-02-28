Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $33.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.24 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose’s core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

