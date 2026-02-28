Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Continental Stock Down 1.8%

About Continental

CTTAY stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

