Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $2,651,343.06 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 13,145,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,696,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

