Kosmos Energy (KOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.1360) per share and revenue of $323.4590 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 5.2%

KOS stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 103,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $141,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,271,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,153.65. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 342,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,834.65. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 272,844 shares of company stock worth $377,592 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 140,261 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,541,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 443,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

