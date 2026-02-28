Kosmos Energy (KOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.1360) per share and revenue of $323.4590 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
Kosmos Energy Stock Up 5.2%
KOS stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 103,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $141,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,271,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,153.65. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 342,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,834.65. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 272,844 shares of company stock worth $377,592 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.
The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.