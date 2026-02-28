Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

ARI opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.54. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 96.78 and a current ratio of 96.78.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 46.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $529,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,843.44. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 43.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

