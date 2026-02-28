WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,274. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $141,372.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,066.66. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $242,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 350,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,653,000 after buying an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.