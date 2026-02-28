WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,274. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $141,372.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,066.66. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $242,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 350,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,653,000 after buying an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.