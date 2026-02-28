Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Decreases By 69.2%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 562 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 29th total of 1,824 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.3793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
