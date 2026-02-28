Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGII

Digi International Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ DGII opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,708. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,607.60. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,455 shares of company stock valued at $616,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Digi International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.