ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,088 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $34,890,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.50 and a beta of 0.77.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

