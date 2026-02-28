ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,450.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,322.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,082.61. ASML has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

