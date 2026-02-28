Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $20.64

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6364.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, February 2nd.
Shares of NTST opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 955.56%.
NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.
NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.
