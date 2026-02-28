Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $20.64

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6364.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,226,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,753,000 after buying an additional 268,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,841,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,027,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,458 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,956,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,791,000 after purchasing an additional 161,787 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,836,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 464,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 955.56%.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

