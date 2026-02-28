Financial Review: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) & Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI)

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marzetti and Greenlane”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marzetti $1.91 billion 2.36 $167.35 million $6.53 25.17 Greenlane $13.27 million 0.42 -$17.64 million ($255.77) 0.00

Profitability

Marzetti has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane. Greenlane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marzetti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Marzetti and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marzetti 9.25% 18.55% 14.39% Greenlane -532.82% -164.19% -85.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marzetti and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marzetti 0 3 1 0 2.25 Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marzetti presently has a consensus target price of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Marzetti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marzetti is more favorable than Greenlane.

Risk & Volatility

Marzetti has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Marzetti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Marzetti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marzetti beats Greenlane on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand. It also manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, and Chick-fil-A sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

