11,373 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $707,461,000 after buying an additional 3,135,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,509 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8,148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,362,000 after acquiring an additional 906,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,565,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,677,000 after purchasing an additional 697,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $113.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

