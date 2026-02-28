Michael Wattenbarger Sells 300 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Wattenbarger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $31,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,019.84. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.5%

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Trending Headlines about Addus HomeCare

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story

Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest

Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing

Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece

Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ADUS

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.