WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 21,524 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,105,000 after buying an additional 275,464 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,186,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,749,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,538,000 after purchasing an additional 77,298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.08 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

