FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $387.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.65 and a 200-day moving average of $277.04. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.15.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.