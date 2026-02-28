Westpac Banking Corp Has $144,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $84,295,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,409.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,193.09 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,513.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,588.43.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,994.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.