VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Short Interest Up 173.3% in February

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,430 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the January 29th total of 1,255 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Price Performance

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 2,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92.

Get VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 10.58% of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tiered modified market-cap weighted index composed of US-listed Office and Commercial REITs. The fund targets the top 25 highest ranked Office and Commerical REITs based on market cap and liquidity DESK was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.