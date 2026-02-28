Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.88. 2,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTACU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $359,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $370,000.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. Incorporated in Delaware, the company carries no ongoing operations of its own but is formed to identify and consummate a transaction with one or more businesses.

In March 2021, Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I completed its initial public offering of units, each consisting of one share of common stock and a fraction of a warrant, and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RTACU.

