Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Increases By 117.1%

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,567,588 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the January 29th total of 721,984 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,501,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,501,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp X

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp X by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

CCCX stock remained flat at $13.66 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Capital Corp X

About Churchill Capital Corp X

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.