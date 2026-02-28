GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.92. 46,024,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 31,173,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 85.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSDD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 357.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

