GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.92. 46,024,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 31,173,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 85.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF
About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Further Reading
