Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,382,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,558,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$421.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.02.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp is a Canadian-based company that operates along with its subsidiaries. Its business activities include processing of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) obtained from steel companies in Turkey, through a Waelz kiln process to recover zinc concentrates that are then treated by zinc smelters; and acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. The majority of its revenue comes from its EAFD business.

