Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,516 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 29th total of 2,183 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. The company specializes in originating and servicing commercial real estate loans, with a primary focus on income-producing multifamily, office, retail and industrial properties. In addition to its lending activities, Dime Community Bancshares offers deposit products, cash management services and treasury solutions to small and medium-sized businesses as well as individual customers across its branch network.

The roots of Dime Community Bancshares trace back to the Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh, founded in 1864.

