Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 million-$12.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 million.

Airgain Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of AIRG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Airgain has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $30,621.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,490.23. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,313 shares of company stock valued at $156,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

