AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 33,696,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 46,524,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

