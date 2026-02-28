Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Stock Price Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 24,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 54,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5401.
Fast Track Solutions Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
About Fast Track Solutions
Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fast Track Solutions
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.