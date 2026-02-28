Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWW) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.5299 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 58,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 750% from the average daily volume of 6,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol BLUWW. As a blank-check vehicle, it does not operate an ongoing commercial business of its own but raises capital in public markets to pursue acquisition opportunities.

