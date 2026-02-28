Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,447 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the January 29th total of 66,918 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 711,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 711,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 279,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,688. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

