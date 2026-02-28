Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PAII) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PAII – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.1150. Approximately 5,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 102,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,816,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition II Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed as an exempted Cayman Islands company and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PAII. Like other blank check companies, its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Since its initial public offering in early 2021, FTAC Parnassus Acquisition II has held its proceeds in trust pending the identification of a suitable target.

The company is sponsored by FTAC Management LLC in collaboration with Parnassus Investments, a San Francisco–based asset manager known for its long‐term, sustainable‐value approach.

