Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,081 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 29th total of 3,017 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 67,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Get Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% alerts:

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

(Get Free Report)

Dillards Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Dillard’s, Inc in 2003 to raise capital through the issuance of 7.50% fixed‐rate capital securities. The trust’s sole purpose is to acquire junior subordinated debentures issued by Dillard’s, Inc, using the net proceeds from its securities offering. Holders of DDT securities own undivided beneficial interests in the trust’s assets and receive quarterly distributions, subject to the trust’s payment conditions.

The trust’s underlying sponsor, Dillard’s, Inc, is a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.