Promising Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 26th

Intuit, Coinbase Global, and PayPal are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurers, broker-dealers, asset managers, and other financial institutions—whose revenues come from interest, fees, underwriting, trading, and asset management. Investors watch these stocks for income and cyclical exposure because their performance is sensitive to interest rates, credit conditions, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

