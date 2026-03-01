Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $10.86

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.9444.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,033,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 2,801,153 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3,716.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,824 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $6,172,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.88). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

