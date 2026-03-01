Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $10.86

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.9444.
XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
NYSE:XPOF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.88). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped expectations — Xponential reported revenue of $82.96M vs. consensus ~$73.4M, showing top‑line strength despite the profit miss. Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst metric breakdowns are available for investors wanting details on 2025 results and KPI trends. These provide context for management’s explanations of margin dynamics and brand performance. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and softer FY‑26 guidance — Xponential posted a ($0.91) EPS vs. consensus (~($0.03)) and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $260M–$270M (consensus ~ $300M), signaling a material downgrade to growth expectations. Those misses and the guidance cut are the primary immediate bearish drivers. Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: FTC resolution cost — the company will pay about $17M to resolve an FTC investigation, which is a near‑term cash/expense headwind and increases uncertainty around 2026 profitability. Xponential Fitness to Pay $17M to Resolve FTC Investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation/SEC‑style probe risk — Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of XPOF investors, adding legal risk and potential headline volatility. Xponential Fitness Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower price targets — Roth MKM cut XPOF from Buy to Neutral (PT $7.00) and Robert W. Baird trimmed its PT to $6.50/Neutral; these moves reduce buy‑side support and may pressure sentiment even though targets still imply upside to current levels. Finviz Benzinga
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.
Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.
