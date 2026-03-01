Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 85.4% in February

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 853 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the January 29th total of 460 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $79.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a longstanding provider of industrial automation, process control and precision measurement solutions. Established in 1915, the company has built a global reputation for innovation in test and measurement instrumentation. Its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol YOKEY, reflecting its international reach and engagement with investors outside Japan.

The company’s core business activities encompass process automation systems, field instruments, control devices and advanced analytics software.

