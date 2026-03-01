Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.86.

SJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$93.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$62.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.