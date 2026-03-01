Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 450,596 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the January 29th total of 257,776 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 687.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 687.9 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20.

About Sodexo

Sodexo is a global leader in food services and facilities management, delivering integrated solutions that enhance the quality of life for its clients and the people they serve. The company’s business activities span corporate dining, education catering, healthcare and senior living services, remote site management for energy and resources, as well as employee engagement and recognition programs.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown into a multinational organization operating in more than 50 countries.

