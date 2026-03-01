Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 160,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $9,205,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.63.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

