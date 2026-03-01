Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 16th.
NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.
In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.
