Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $37.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $360,853.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,240.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $71,712.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,221.87. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,063 shares of company stock worth $628,332 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Syndax Pharmaceuticals this week:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.46. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 165.37% and a negative return on equity of 175.50%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 792.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.