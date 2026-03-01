Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $55.93

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.9286.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,044. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.