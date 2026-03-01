Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 90.7% in February

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 473,121 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the January 29th total of 248,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 545,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

