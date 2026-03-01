Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $64.24

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.2353.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,613,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,926.23. The trade was a 30.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,346.70. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,674 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

